A number of Offaly roads remain closed due to flooding.

The N62, Birr to Cloghan, at Kennedys Cross is closed due to flooding and local diversions are in place. That road closed yesterday.

The following roads in the county also remain closed due to flooding:

Botley Lane, Portarlington L50151 remains closed due to flooding; local diversions are in place;

The Shannon Harbour to Banagher Road L7014-1 remains closed due to flooding;

The Crank Road L-7017-1 in Banagher is closed due to flooding; local diversions are in place;

The R438 at Anglers Rest on the Tipperary/Offaly border remains closed due to flooding. Motorists are advised to follow diversions in place.

Offaly County Council says it regrets any inconvenience caused by these essential closures and it will keep the public informed of updates in the coming week as roads are reopened.

Offaly County Council says it continues to actively monitor river levels in the county and are prepared for the deployment of defence measures if required. The public are requested to report fallen trees and branches on public roads and severe flooding issues to the out of hours service on 1890 750 750.