Weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for the coming week from Met Eireann is for it to be cool and showery but becoming less cold and more unsettled towards next weekend.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday is for it to be cold with a widespread frost and some icy patches clearing during the morning. A bright day with sunny spells, but showers in the west of the country will become more widespread by afternoon. Some of the showers will be wintry with a risk of isolated thunderstorms. Blustery winds and afternoon highs of just 5 to 7 degrees Celsius.

Rain clearing from northern areas early on Monday night, with scattered showers lingering about western coastal counties. Otherwise a largely dry night with clear spells allowing temperatures to fall to between zero and plus 3 degrees, coldest in the east. Winds moderate southwesterly, strong on northwest coasts. Cloud will steadily increase from the southwest through the night with light rain or drizzle arriving in south Munster by dawn.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday is for the day to begin mostly cloudy with patchy light rain quickly clearing from southern Munster through the morning. Showers in the west will push inland and become more widespread through the afternoon. Highs of 5 to 7 degrees in a moderate westerly breeze. Showers retreating to the west coast through the evening leading to a mostly dry and largely clear night. This will allow a widespread frost to form, with minimum temperatures of zero to minus 3 degrees, coldest in the east.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday is for sunshine and showers, the showers most frequent in the west through the afternoon. Afternoon highs of 6 to 8 degrees in a moderate westerly breeze. Largely dry and clear on Wednesday night. Cold with lows of plus 1 to minus 3 degrees, again coldest in sheltered eastern parts.

According to be Met Eireann, it will be largely dry early on Thursday, however there will be some patchy light rain or showers in the west. Highs of of 6 to 8 degrees. Later in the day cloud will increase from the west with a band of rain reaching the west of the country by evening, in strengthening southwesterly winds. This rain will cross the country Thursday night. Less cold on Thursday night than previous nights with lows of 2 to 5 degrees.

Mostly cloudy, with rain arriving from the west later on Friday. Milder than of late with highs of 9 to 11 degrees.

Current indications suggest that next weekend will be unsettled with further periods of rain and windy at times.