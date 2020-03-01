Met Eireann issues snow and ice warning for the entire country

Met Eireann has isued a Status Yellow snow/ice warning for Ireland this Sunday evening, March 1.

"Showers will continue to affect the western half of the country overnight, increasingly falling as sleet, or possibly snow in a few places," Met Eireann said.

"With minimum air temperatures near zero or below countrywide, some icy stretches are likely by morning," they added.

The warning is valid from midnight until 8am on Monday, March 2.