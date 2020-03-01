Sale agreed on landmark structure in Offaly

A sale has been agreed on an historic landmark in Offaly that has dominated the skyline since the 1940s .

The decommissioned water tower at Clonminch Tullamore was due to be demolished by Offaly County Council.

At the 2019 February meeting of Tullamore Municipal District, members heard that tender documents were being prepared for its destruction.

At the same meeting Councillor Tony McCormack asked Senior Executive Mary Hussey if something could be done to turn it into living quarters. Ms Hussey said, as far as she knew, it was structurally unsound.

It sits on 0.3 acres and is not a protected structure and is not zoned. Some decommissioned water towers in England have been transformed into restaurants and apartments however, many differ in their design to the one located in Tullamore.

Property Partners Tullamore are dealing with the sale.