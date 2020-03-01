Offaly club becomes no smoking zone in new initiative
As part of the Healthy Clubs initiative, Seir Kieran GAA has announced that from Ash Wednesday, National No Smoking Day, they are going to be a smoke-free GAA club.
The aims of this move are to set a positive example in the community; increase awareness about the dangers of smoking for the younger members; reduce the impact of tobacco and second-hand smoke on sports performance; protect children and young people from tobacco; have a cleaner and safer GAA club grounds.
National Healthy Club Coordinator, Aoife O’Brien says: “We want to set a positive example for all our members and de-normalise any association between the GAA and tobacco usage.
"We want to protect our members, visitors and volunteers from the dangers of tobacco and second-hand smoke exposure and reduce the initiation of smoking amongst young people in particular."
