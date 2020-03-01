WATCH: Offaly quadruplet brothers welcome quadruplet lambs

A set of Offaly quadruplet brothers have welcomed their new friends to the world - a set of quadruplet lambs.

The Kelly quads featured on Thursday night's RTE News with Teresa Mannion visiting their aunt and uncles farm to meet the little lambs, and of course, the boys themselves who are taking care of them.

Charlie, Luke, James and Tom Kelly rose to fame five years ago when they were born in Dublin to Kilclonfert parents. They again hit the headlines when they started school last September.

Their older brother, Matthew, who is just one year older, is leading the care of the new lambs as the elder statesman of the family. He is overseeing the lambs being fed milk and silage.

The clip of the boys on RTE News has already been viewed more than 100,000 times on Facebook.