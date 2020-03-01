Midlands punter cleans up with four winners on Lucky 31 bet

One lucky punter from Laois will not be forgetting this Saturday in a hurry after their €0.50 horse racing wager resulted with four out of the five selected runners winning.

The anonymous punter placed the wager in their local BoyleSports shop in Laois on Saturday morning selecting five horses running at Southwell and Doncaster, adding them into a €0.50 Lucky 31 that amounted to a total stake of €15.50.

The four winners were Liosduin Bhearna (7/1) in the 1.50 at Doncaster, Gino trail (4/1) in the 2.25 at Doncaster, Native Silver (11/1) in the 5.30 at Southwell and last but not least, Londonia (22/1) in the 7.30 at Southwell.

When the results were known, the champagne could be popped open as the €0.50 Lucky 31 triggered a stunning winning amount of €9,125.50.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Massive well done to our Laois customer who struck gold with their horse racing picks. Their Saturday turned into a profitable one worth over €9,000 so we have to send them sincere congratulations on the stunning bet and the best of luck with their winnings.”