Three men raid Offaly house with occupant inside

Gardaí in Edenderry are investigating an incident where a house was broken into with the owner at home at the time.

The frightening incident took place on Saturday, February 29 at approximately 5.30pm on Francis Street, Edenderry.

A neighbour witnessed the incident and observed three males leaving the property.

This witness was assisted by a passerby who was driving a silver car. The driver of this car may be in a position to assist the investigation, Gardai have said.

Gardai are appealing to the driver of this car to make contact with them.

Gardaí are also appealing to the public for any information that will assist them in their investigations into this incident. Contact them at 0469731290