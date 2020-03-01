Offaly double header gets go ahead after early morning pitch inspection
Offaly's hurling and football double header in O'Connor Park goes ahead today after an early morning pitch inspection.
The hurlers take on Wicklow at 12.30pm while the footballers take on Down at 2.30pm.
Both a re crucial games with promotion very much a possibility for both teams.
Admission for today's double header is only €10 for adults, €5 for students/OAPs.
