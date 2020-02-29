Satellite picture shows size of Storm Jorge over Ireland today

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Satellite picture shows size of Storm Jorge over Ireland today

PIC: Met Eireann www.met.ie

Met Eireann has released a picture showing Storm Jorge over Ireland today.

The picture shows the size of the storm that brought Red Weather Warnings for the west of Ireland and Orange Warnings for the rest of the country. 

Following on from Storm Jorge, a Status Yellow Snow Ice Warning is in place for tonight and the early hours of Sunday. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE HERE.