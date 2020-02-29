Satellite picture shows size of Storm Jorge over Ireland today
PIC: Met Eireann www.met.ie
Met Eireann has released a picture showing Storm Jorge over Ireland today.
The picture shows the size of the storm that brought Red Weather Warnings for the west of Ireland and Orange Warnings for the rest of the country.
Following on from Storm Jorge, a Status Yellow Snow Ice Warning is in place for tonight and the early hours of Sunday. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE HERE.
Storm Jorge from Space— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 29, 2020
The satellite image detailing the progression of Storm Jorge (pronounced Hor-hay), the seventh winter storm of the season, as it crossed the country today.
For more information please check our Meteorologists Commentary at https://t.co/ktXtWjbfIg pic.twitter.com/52opoWtwQU
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on