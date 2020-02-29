Ireland weather forecast for tomorrow following Storm Jorge

The weather forecast for Ireland for tomorrow from Met Eireann following Storm Jorge is for a cold, breezy, bright start, with any frost clearing.

A mix of sunny spells and showers with some of the showers wintry over high ground. There will also be with a risk of hail and thunder. The showers most frequent in the western half of the country during the morning, spreading to all areas through the afternoon. Afternoon maximums only 5 to 7 degrees, in brisk westerly winds, strong on coasts.

A cold night with a mix of scattered showers and long clear spells. The showers most frequent in the west where some will be wintry on higher ground. Remaining mostly dry further east. Minimum temperatures minus 2 to plus 1 degrees, coldest in the east with a widespread frost. Winds moderate southwesterly.

