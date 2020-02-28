Lowry moves into Top 10 ahead of weekend at Honda Classic

Shane Lowry has moved into the top ten after his second round at the Honda Classic.

Despite a nightmare start on Friday afternoon, Shane recovered to finish under par for the second round in a row.

Starting on the 10th tee, Shane slumped to three bogeys over his first four holes on course, falling back to two over par for the tournament.

He recovered with back to back birdies on the 14th and 15th greens and eagled 18 before the turn.

His back nine brought more mixed fortunes with two bogeys and two birdies. He finished his round one under par, two under par for the tournament.

He now sits in a share of 8th place, just two shots behind the leaders.

He will return to the course for his third round on Saturday.