Gardaí 'aware' of planned protest against Tullamore direct provision centre

Gardaí have told the Offaly Express that they are "aware of a planned protest" against a new direct provision centre in Tullamore on Saturday, February 29.

The protest appears to have been planned by a group calling itself 'Tullamore Says No To Inhumane Direct Provision.' There are fears locally that people from groups and areas outside Tullamore are behind the protest which is due to take place at 11am.

The new direct provision centre in Tullamore is due to open at the Marian Hostel on High Street next month. Work is ongoing to prepare the site for 168 asylum seekers and contracts have been signed. It will be operated by Bridgestock Care Ltd.

A Garda spokesperson told the Offaly Express: "An Garda Síochána has a role in ensuring that peaceful protests can take place, and also in preventing injury and protecting life.

"Our objective with any such operation is to ensure the safety of the public.

"We respect people’s right to peaceful protest and will facilitate same. Gardaí attend protests to facilitate free movement of traffic and to prevent any breaches of the peace."

There is no indication of the numbers due to attend the protest but the Facebook page behind it currently has 377 members.