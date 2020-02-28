WATCH: Here's how you can stream St Rynagh's All-Ireland final live on Sunday

You will be able to watch Offaly outfit St. Rynagh's go in search of All-Ireland glory this weekend.

Rynagh's AIB All-Ireland Senior and Intermediate Camogie Club Championship Finals will be live-streamed on the RTÉ Player, while the Senior Camogie Club Championship Final between Slaughtneil and Sarsfields will also be live-streamed on RTÉ News Now and on the BBC iPlayer.

You can catch coverage of the Offaly champions' game against Gailltír of Waterford from 1.30pm on Sunday.

Coverage will be available on the RTE News Now channel or on the player at www.rte.ie/player/onnow.

The senior game will also be available here: www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer

