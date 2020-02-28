Offaly tourist attraction closed on Saturday due to Storm Jorge

Birr Castle & Gardens has decided to close to visitors on Saturday as a result of Storm Jorge.

The popular attraction had already been forced to close its river walk earlier this week after a succession of storms in recent weeks.

"Another weekend, another storm it would seem," a spokesperson for the castle said.

"For the safety of our visitors and friends we have made the decision to close the demesne tomorrow, Saturday, February 29, due to the impending arrival of Storm Jorge.

"We hope to reopen on Sunday, and we will issue an update if this changes," they added.

People are being urged to take care on the roads if out and about on Saturday.