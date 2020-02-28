Shane just outside top ten after first round at Honda Classic

Shane Lowry is in a share of 11th place after an up-and-down first round at the Honda Classic on the PGA Tour.

Playing alongside local favourite Gary Woodland and South African Louis Oosthuizen, Shane made a great start, collecting birdies on the first, third and fourth holes.

That put him inside the top five players on the leaderboard but his round went cold afterwards. He made par to the turn but a shot in the water and a double-bogey on 11 saw him tumbling down the rankings.

Another bogey on 13 put him back on even par and outside the top 20 but a late saving birdie on 15 brought him up to 11th spot.

He parred to a close and signed for a one under par round of 69. He is just three shots off current leaders Tom Lewis and Harris English on four under par.

Shane gets his second round underway at 12.35pm on Friday (Irish time).