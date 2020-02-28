Offaly boxing camp 'on hold' over Coronavirus fears

Edenderry's annual all-female international boxing sparring camp has been placed "on hold" by organisers as fears grow over the Coronavirus.

St Brigid's boxing club coach Liam Morley Brereton has come to the decision after seeing a number of sporting events postponed due to the virus, including the Ireland v Italy Six Nations game which was due to take place in Dublin this weekend.

The Edenderry All Female International Sparring Camp is due to take place from August 2 to August 9 and in previous years has welcomed fighters from across the world, including Europe, Asia and America and Canada.

"I would advise everyone in holding off booking plane tickets to this year's camp at this time as we do not know at this present time if it will go ahead because of the Coronavirus," Liam said.

He said the advice comes as the camp brings female boxers from over 24 countries to Edenderry.

"We don’t know what restrictions will be in place so I think the only option we have is to put this year camp on hold until we have a clearer picture.

"I hope everyone is in agreement on this and we will keep everyone updated in the coming weeks," he concluded.