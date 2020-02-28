Residents warned over bogus callers pretending to be from Offaly business

Gardaí have warned local homeowners of bogus callers pretending to be from a legitimate local business.

"We've had a report from a local business owner that he has received calls from members of the public telling him that there are individuals calling to houses selling tools from a car. This is not something that the business owner does," gardaí said.

The bogus callers are saying they are from Tullamore Tool and Plant Hire.

"Remember our advice about bogus callers. Do not engage with them and report all such activity as it will prevent someone from falling foul to them."