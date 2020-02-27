WATCH: Spectacular drone footage shows incredible extent of flooding of the Shannon in Offaly
The extent of the flooding in Offaly from the River Shannon was captured today in spectacular drone footage.
Carlow Weather shared the footage on Twitter and it shows just how large an area has been inundated with water from the Shannon.
With more heavy rain forecast with Storm Jorge this weekend, communities along the length of the Shannon and other rivers are set to see even more flooding in the coming days.
Another drone Video of #Flooding I captured this afternoon. This time near Shannon Harbour in Offaly.— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) February 27, 2020
Credit Carlow Weather if sharing. pic.twitter.com/NylfTTHiwD
