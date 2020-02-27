Councillors discuss Offaly flooding at emergency meeting

At an emergency meeting of the Municipal District of Birr held on Tuesday, February 25, to discuss the current flooding situation, the members present expressed their concerns in relation to the number of areas that are flooded in the county.

They expressed concern for the unfortunate people caught up in the crisis.

The members explored the measures that could be followed to try and alleviate the problem and for an action plan to be put in place to seek funding to carry out works if feasible to ensure that the problems do not reoccur in the future. They agreed to explore the following:

 Identify and compile a register of recurring flooding areas and submit the same to the Department as a matter of urgency to seek emergency funding to implement measures if feasible to try and prevent or reduce future flooding.

 Carry out an assessment of the damage caused to roads and bridges from the flooding and seek additional funding from the Department for the rehabilitation of same.

 Assess the proposals for the rehabilitation of the Bord Na Mona bogs to identify if this will cause any further problems, and to explore if there could be a funding stream available through this process to try and mitigate future flooding events.