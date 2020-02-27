Offaly tech company wins national 'Green' award

Tullamore-based ACETECH™ were the proud winners of the Green MedTech Award at the recent Green Awards held in Dublin this week.

They were announced as recipients of one of the awards alongside other international brands such as Coca Cola, Pfizer, Lidl, Energia and Aldi.

This award recognises sustainable development in the Medtech sector through innovative and sustainable products. Launched in 2008, the Green Awards recognise the extraordinary contribution and commitment that companies now make towards growing a greener future in business today. The Green Awards has established itself as a leading platform for sustainability intelligence, leadership and innovation in best green practice.

ACETECH™ is an award-winning global manufacturer of vehicle intelligence for emergency service fleets which started in Tullamore way back in 2006. Today, headquartered in the IDA Business Park in the town, it has over 60 employees globally.

ACETECH™ were recognised because of their ECO product range that increase efficiency, save costs and improve their clients sustainable footprint. In 2017, the National Ambulance Service of Ireland (NAS) won the SEAI Sustainable Fleet award by using ACETECH™ products.

Indeed, the impact was so great they were able to prove a saving of over 5,000,000 tons of CO2 saved that year alone across its entire fleet of ambulances. Today, ACETECH products are used by clients in 50+ Countries worldwide and the company continues to innovate and go from strength to strength.

“It was such a huge achievement for us, just to get such great recognition for the hard work the team put in is fantastic. Even just being listed as a finalist alongside some of the largest brands in the world was an achievement for us, but winning the award itself just shows just how much a local business can make a positive impact on the global market," Jesse Morris, Director of Global Communications, said.