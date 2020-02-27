SALE: Two massive sales underway in Tullamore until Sunday

Two massive sales are underway in Tullamore from today (Thursday) until Sunday.

Minogue Furniture at Tullamore Retail Park in Cloncollig is having a four day Stock Clearance Sale with up to 70% off everything in store. The sale ends at 6pm on Sunday.

Expert Electrical in the Cloncollig Retail Park is having a four day Spring Sale with huge reductions on all items.

Included in the offers is a 43 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV for €369.95, a 50 inch Smart TV for €349.95 amd a Whirlpool 8kg A+++ rated washing machine for €349.95.

Doors open at 9.30am each day and the sale also runs until Sunday, March 1.