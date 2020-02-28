Plans refused for huge wind turbine development in Offaly countryside

Plans for a 30-year development for wind energy production in Offaly and Kildare have been rejected by Offaly County Council.

Cloncant Renewable Energy Ltd, for which energy giant Statkraft Ireland Ltd is the majority shareholder, lodged plans with the councils last year for the immediate construction of nine turbines, eight of which would be located in Offaly. The other turbine would be located just over the Kildare border near Carbury.

The development would have been on a total site of 63.9 hectares, extending from Edenderry to Carbury and as far as Geashill near Tullamore.

The area consists of predominantly bogland stretching from the Edenderry to Rathangan road across to the Edenderry to Clonbullogue road and on to Geashill and Carbury on either side.

The development would have consisted of nine 187-metre high turbines, 30 metres taller than the nearby turbines at Mount Lucas. Eight of these were slated for sites in Offaly.

The plans consisted of approximately 4,750 metres of internal access roads and the upgrading of 3,500 of the existing L50062 public road, including the existing bridge.

It also includes provision for a new bridge crossing to allow access between turbine 3 and 4.

Cloncant Renewables were also planning to build a 2,950-metre recreational trail, including a carpark, a footbridge over the Figile River, gravel pathways, information boards and an outdoor gym.

The plans also included an off-site electrical substation and a battery energy storage facility, underground electrical cabling, including 1,550 of cables beneath the R401 road which joins Edenderry, Clonbullogue and Rathangan.

However the planned project has come to a halt after Offaly County Council refused planning permission for the development.