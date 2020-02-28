Major extension to Tullamore Hospital gets the go ahead

A major extension to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore has been given the go ahead by offaly County Council.

The project will see upgrades to the Histology Department and the Blood Transfusion Lab.

The works on the Histology Department will include a processing room, two offices and a store room.

The extension to the Blood Transfusion Lab will consist of a single-storey structure in the internal courtyard of the hospital. This will provide an equipment store, office and toilet.

Under the HSE plans, the existing administration area will be refurbished to include an Acute Mid-Term Assessment Unit and two isolation rooms with an external access door.

This acute unit would house six beds with ensuites, a nurses station, FIT room, pantry, utility store and office.

Planning permission was granted by the local authority with seven condition attached.