Lowry to tee off at Honda Classic this evening

Offaly golfer Shane Lowry will tee off for his first round at the Honda Classic at 5.25pm (Irish time) in Florida this evening.

The 2019 Open champion will play alongside American Gary Woodland and South African Louis Oosthuizen for the first two rounds at the tournament on the PGA Tour. They will start from the first tee with some groups starting their rounds from the tenth.

Lowry will be hoping for better than last week when he finished in a share of 29th place in the WGC Mexico event. He shot rounds of 72, 69, 71 and 69 respectively last weekend.

Shane hasn't played in the Honda Classic since finishing down the field in 53rd in 2016. He had some difficulties during that tournament and even lost his cool on one hole - something picked up by the mics on course. Have a watch below:

He will be hoping for better fortune this week.