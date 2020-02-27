Offaly County Council in flooding update after Storm Jorge warning

Offaly County Council says it continues to monitor river levels in the county amid further flooding fears as a result of Storm Jorge this weekend.

"We are prepared for the deployment of defence measures if required and our crews continue to respond to localised flooding," the council has said.

The following roads are currently closed due to flooding:

Botley Lane, Portarlington L50151 remains closed due to flooding; local diversions are in place;

The Shannon Harbour to Banagher Road L7014-1 remains closed due to flooding;

The Crank Road L-7017-1 in Banagher is closed due to flooding; local diversions are in place;

The Pollagh to Derrynagun Road L7020-6 remains closed due to flooding;

The R438 at Anglers Rest on the Tipperary/Offaly border remains closed due to flooding. Motorists are advised to follow diversions in place.

Offaly County Council regrets any inconvenience caused by these essential closures.

"Met Eireann has issued a weather warning alert for a band of very strong winds, associated with storm Jorge (Hor-hay) which will extend across the Country during Saturday morning and persist through the rest of the day and into the night.

"Southwest veering westerly winds of mean speeds 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h expected. Offaly County Council crews will respond to issues due to the high winds when safe to do so," a spokesperson said.

For useful tips for driving in adverse weather conditions check out www.rsa.ie.