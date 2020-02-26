Tullamore Hospital launches crime prevention programme

Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore launched Hospital Watch on Wednesday, February 26.

The initiative is a proactive crime prevention programme in hospital settings, similar to a residential Neighbourhood Watch scheme.

Hospital Watch operates as a partnership between An Garda Síochána, the Health Service Executive, staff, patients and visitors with the aim of preventing crime within the hospital setting.

Sinéad Geraghty, Operations Manager, Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore and Garda Inspector Ollie Baker launched the initiative with an address to staff and an information stand to promote the programme.

Sinéad Geraghty, Operations Manager, Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore commented: “A day such as today is very exciting for Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore as we are building up and strengthening our partnership with An Garda Síochána to support our hospital in preventing crime.

"Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore is not just a hospital but a community with over 1,000 staff across many different disciplines, in-patients, out-patients and day-case patients - not to mention the many visitors who come through our doors every day. As a hospital, we are committed to this programme and this is evident in the Hospital Watch Group who have been heavily involved in getting the project off the ground, with the support received throughout the hospital.”

Garda Inspector Oliver Baker, stated: “Hospital Watch is a crime prevention programme which embodies the principles of partnership, problem-solving, engagement and crime prevention. By engaging in this programme, we aim to prevent crime, in particular, the fear of crime; promote crime prevention awareness among hospital staff and service users and facilitate engagement, partnership and problem-solving with hospital staff."