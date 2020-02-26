Offaly man starring in hit Virgin Media crime series

Tullamore native Darragh O’Toole is currently starring in the internationally acclaimed Virgin Media/Channel 5/Acorn TV series, Blood.

The drama, which kicked off at 9pm on Monday, February 24 on Virgin Media One, has already been garnering strong reviews online and much praise from critics.

Commissioned by VMTV, Blood has been one of the most successful Irish dramas to date, selling in over 65 territories around the world and more recently, winning a prestigious Writers’ Guild of Great Britain Award.

The brand new series of the psychological thriller will see Jim Hogan (Adrian Dunbar) - still struggling from the controversial death of his wife Mary - return home after a year away.

O’Toole, who may be familiar to viewers from his time on Red Rock, plays the role of Kian who he describes as “a time bomb who one moment is calm, collected in control, the next, enraged, spiralling, uncontrollable.."

"He has grown up in an environment where his changeability could either be his Achilles heel, or his weapon. He chose the latter. He derives a sense of power and control from intimidation."

“Blood has been central to VMTV’s strategy of high-quality Irish programming with global ambition and has been a real success story for Irish drama. We are thrilled with the worldwide success of Blood to date, and series 2 is a real thriller

from the off, with a car accident, a body and a murder mystery – and that’s just episode one," Bill Malone, Virgin Media Television Director of Content said.

"You don’t have to have seen the first series to be gripped by this thriller and once again, writer Sophie Petzal and cast, lead by Adrian Dunbar, have delivered a masterclass.”

Blood airs weekly on Monday at 9pm on Virgin Media and will be airing in the UK and US in the coming weeks.