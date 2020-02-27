Offaly telecommunications compound hit by thieves

A telecommunications compound in the Slieve Blooms has been targeted by raiders.

Birr Gardai said the burglary at a telecommunications compound on Wolftrap Hill in the Slieve Blooms was targeted by raiders on February 24 between 2pm and 6pm where copper piping and batteries were taken by culprits.

A similar incident is understood to have occurred between February 20 and 24 where similar items were stolen by culprits.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Birr Garda Station on (057) 91 69710.