Man produces knife on gardaí during Offaly incident

A man was arrested at a domestic property, off Main Street, Birr after he allegedly produced a knife on Gardai during an incident last week.

On February 21 at 7.20pm, Birr Gardai were attending what was described as a domestic incident when it's alleged a male produced a knife on Gardai.

The man was subsequently arrested, conveyed to Birr Garda Station where he was charged in relation to the incident.

He will appear before the local District Court at a later date.