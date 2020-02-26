Trial date set for man on Offaly road death charge

A trial date has been fixed for a man charged in connection with a road death in Rhode last year.

John Hickey, aged 68 and with an address at Beechlawn, Killane, Edenderry, is accused of dangerous driving causing the death of Anthony Leavy at Clonmeen, Rhode on June 14 last year.

At Tullamore Circuit Court on Tuesday, February 25, Judge Keenan Johnson scheduled Mr Hickey's trial for November 8 next.

Judge Johnson also extended legal aid to cover the cost of an engineer's report and a medical report.

Legal aid had been granted to Mr Hickey at a sitting of Tullamore District Court on February 5 when the court was told the man would qualify for the aid because of the seriousness of the charge.

Though he was earning €1,500 a week, the court was told Mr Hickey, who is on bail, was left with nothing when after making repayments on the mortgage and meeting other costs.