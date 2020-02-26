Offaly teacher set for final Operation Transformation weigh-in tonight

Tonight on the final programme of this year’s RTÉ Operation Transformation, the five leaders, including Sacred heart Tullamore teacher Shane Farrell, will hit the red carpet to celebrate their achievement and find out their final weight loss from eight weeks of food plans, workouts and pounding pavements to reach their goals.

Tonight's episode will also show how our fab five got on tackling the Phoenix Park 5K - the pinnacle of the OT journey.

The leaders’ reactions to their success will be revealed on the finale tonight.

Presenter Kathryn Thomas commented ahead of the finale, “On the finale show, we’ll see what eight weeks of commitment, determination and sheer hard work looks like.

"Over the last two months, we've followed five extraordinary people on their journey towards better health. They’ve welcomed us into their homes and their work spaces. And it’s been our privilege to watch them bravely reveal every aspect of themselves in the hope of transforming not only their own lives but the lives of the many thousands of people who've followed them throughout the series. I couldn’t be prouder of each and every one of them.”

Watch it all unfold on Wednesday, February 26 on RTÉ One at 9.35pm.