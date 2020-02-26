Offaly TD seeks clarity on Post Office welfare payments

Independent TD for Laois/Offaly, Carol Nolan, has called on the Minister for Social Protection, Regina Doherty, to clearly indicate if her department is going to support the renewal and expansion of its contracts with An Post and the Post Office network.

Deputy Nolan made the call as concerns continue to grow around the viability of almost one-third of the existing Post Offices currently operating. At present, An Post facilitates the delivery of multi-billion euro system of social welfare payments from the Department of Social Protection but that contract is up for review next year.

“The persistent withdrawal of services from towns and villages, particularly those in rural Ireland, is leading to significant levels of economic deprivation, but it is also contributing to social deprivation in terms of isolation," Deputy Nolan said.

"It is absolutely obvious that a village or small town without basic services is going to wither and die without direct support.

"Yet the government appear willing to allow this to happen; through what can only be described as its very passive approach to saving the rural Post Office network.

"It is just not acceptable therefore to leave entire communities without access to services at the local level. We know that positive measures have been advanced over the last few years.

"These include introducing Community Banking services through the Post Offices-a measure that would allow them the opportunity to expand.

"As I understand it, where the Community Banking model is in place, such as in Germany, it works in an independent, locally managed way with the focus on delivering services without being profit-oriented.

"The focus is on the community. The same needs to happen here even if that requires direct state intervention to enable An Post to deliver such a service.

"The sad thing is that measures like this were called for in the Final Report of the Post Office Network Business Development Group (Kerr Report) from 2016, yet nothing appears to have been done to make that a reality.

"We need a clear sense from the government about what they plan to do to save the Post Office network-or what remains of it-because we all know that once services go, they are very difficult to get back,” concluded Deputy Nolan.