Offaly priest to feature on new stamp from An post

Offaly priest Michael Kelly is to feature in a new stamp collection from An Post.

An Post has issued five stamps on the subject of The Irish Abroad, highlighting the shared experiences of Irish people leaving Ireland for economic, cultural and humanitarian reasons.

Designed by Irish company, ZeroG, three ‘N’ stamps for national postage and two ‘W’ stamps for worldwide postage explore the complex story of Irish emigration over the past two centuries. They will add a very special dimension to cards, letters and parcels being posted to family and friends all over the world to mark St. Patrick’s Day 2020.

Fr. Michael Kelly, born in Offaly in 1929, will feature on one of the stamps celebrating the contributions of Irish people in various fields all over the world. The others to feature are Dame Kathleen Lonsdale (Scientist), Richard Harris (Actor), Patrick Sarsfield Gilmore (Musician), Edna O’Brien (Author) and Mary Elmes (Humanitarian).

Father Michael Kelly is an advocate and activist for HIV/Aids prevention and human rights in Sub Saharan Africa and worldwide. He is a citizen of Zambia, living and working as an educator there for over 50 years. In 2012 he received the Presidential Distinguished Service Award (PDSA) from the President.

three other stamps feature images of emigration, including a photo of people gathering in ‘The Galtymore Dancehall’ in Cricklewood, London, an image of suitcases at Dublin Airport in 1969, and a detail from the painting ‘Emigrants letter and envelope, 1988’ by Geraldine O’Reilly representing communication with home and the importance of staying in touch.

The new stamps are available in main post offices, at the GPO, Dublin and online at www.anpost.com/shop.