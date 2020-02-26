Updated list of Offaly road closures as a result of flooding

Offaly County Council continues to monitor river levels in the county.

"We are prepared for the deployment of defence measures if required and our crews continue to respond to localised flooding," they have said.

The following roads are currently impacted:

- Botley Lane, Portarlington L50151 remains closed due to flooding; local diversions are in place;

- The Shannon Harbour to Banagher Road L7014-1 remains closed due to flooding;

- The Pollagh to Derrynagun Road L7020-6 remains closed due to flooding;

- The R438 at Anglers Rest on the Tipperary/Offaly border remains closed due to flooding. Motorists are advised to follow diversions in place.

Offaly County Council regrets any inconvenience caused by these essential closures.