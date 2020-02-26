Tullamore students receive prestigious scholarships

Sacred Heart Secondary Tullamore students, Maria Guinan and Rebecca O'Mahoney were awarded the prestigious AD Astra Award recently in UCD.

The UCD Ad Astra Awards admits exceptionally talented students into its academy of excellence. It pursues elite standards in academics, music, sports and drama, to name but a few.

Maria Guinan and Rebecca O Mahoney were both admitted as academic scholars, two from a total of 33 recipients from all over Ireland. Ad Astra students in UCD can access a wide range of benefits: mentoring, leadership development activities and innovative supports to allow students achieve the highest levels.

Maria has chosen to study Economics and Finance while Rebecca has opted for Actuarial and Finance Studies.

Both girls are thrilled with their awards and the Sacred Heart School is particularly proud of them.

While in the SHS, both girls were also very involved in sports and music and particularly dedicated to their extracurricular as well as curricular activities.

However, the SHS were exceptionally successful in scholarships for their students this year. Maria and Rebecca were two of five students from the school who were awarded scholarships in recognition of their fantastic results and talents. Ava Janes was awarded an Entrance scholarship to Trinity College where she is currently studying Medicine while Sophie Ryan was awarded the Quercus Scholarship in UCC where she is currently studying Music.

Ciara Coughlan was awarded a scholarship for UCD and is studying Commercial International. Ciara Lynam was awarded an Entrance Scholarship in DCU where she is studying Global Business International. And LCA student Vicky Nowak was recognised by the Department of Education and Skills for having the best results in the LCA Catering Exam.

The five students are pictured below: