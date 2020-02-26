Market Square in Tullamore to close for four nights
Offaly County Council has announced the temporary closure of Market Square in Tullamore next week.
The night-time works will see the closure of the areas from March 2 to March 5 from 8pm to 6am each night.
The road closure is necessary to facilitate service connections and diversions will be in place.
Offaly County Council regrets any inconvenience caused by this essential closure.
