Appeal lodged against council decision on Offaly housing development

AN appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala in relation to a proposed housing development at Geashill which Offaly County Council refused.

The proposal is for four two-storey terraced houses and two semi-detached two storey houses together with access roadway, on-site parking and shared private open space.

The scheme would be located on the Geashill to Ballinagar road. No works will take place on an adjacent protected structure.

The application is in the name of James and Catherine Hamiliton.

The council refused permission for the development saying it was contrary to policies in the Geashill Architectural Conservation Document 2014-2020 and the Geashill Village Plan-Development and Design objectives. It said if permitted it would set an undesirable precedent for similar such proposals and would be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

It commented that the proposed development by reason of its suburban layout and design did not respect the established pattern and grain of development in Geashill and would seriously injure the residential and visual amenities of the area.

''It is considered that to permit the provision of six dwellings would represent a significant over development of a restricted site, would seriously injure the residential amenity of future occupiers of the dwellings and of properties in the vicinity and would therefore be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development.''

The council refused permission on January 24 and it was appealed on Feb 13. The case is due to be decided by June 17, 2020.