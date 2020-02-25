Dog found in ditch on Offaly border was starved nearly to death

A dog found starved, cold and close to death in a ditch near Offaly is being nursed back to health.

The dog was found in mid February and brought to a vets in Portarlington who saved her life.

Cara Rescue Dogs, a volunteer group based in Laois, is funding her treatment and asking for donations.

They shared photos of the dog they have called Alys last Saturday, February 22.

"This poor Patterdale girl was found near death in a ditch on the side of the road a week ago. When she arrived to the vets, she weighed only 4kg, half her ideal body weight. She was so cold that her temperature didn't even register on the thermometer. Thankfully, the vets at Portarlington Veterinary Centre managed to save her life," they said.

They report that the dog is recovering.

"She's gained 1kg in the past week. She's still emaciated. She's ravenously hungry. Side effects of literally being starved to almost death.

"She arrived to foster yesterday and is doing great. Mostly looking for food and rubs. Onwards and upwards for beautiful Alys."