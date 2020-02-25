St Rynagh's primed for All Ireland Camogie final

St Rynagh's will contest the All Ireland Intermediate club Camogie final on Sunday (March 1st) as to take to the Croke Park sod to take on Waterford's Gailltir.

1.30pm is the throw in time and All Ireland fever has well and truly hit the Offaly villages of Cloghan and Banagher.

Speaking ahead of the game, manager Mark Dunne explained that he is confident that his charges are ready for battle.

“This is a big game, a big thing, for a rural club to reach an All Ireland final, but St. Rynagh’s manager is optimistic however that the squad will not allow distractions and the occasion faze them.

“No, I don’t think it will have any bearing on the players.

“Our best performances have been on the big days, so I think we’re the type of team that embraces the occasion.

“We don’t have any fear of the big day, if anything we seem to enjoy them more”.

Looking forward to meeting Gailltir again, who beat them by five points in the semi final last year, Dunne says that both teams know each other pretty well by now.

“We know how strong they are and their results suggest they’ve improved again since last year.

“They won their semi final reasonably comfortably against Clonduff who had beaten them in last ear’s final so that result alone shows how far they’ve come on this year.

“They have some very dangerous players and lots of scoring threats so we’ll have to be very solid in our defending to limit the impact they will have on the scoreboard but it’s an area we are constantly improving, so if we can improve again from the last day, we’ll make it difficult on their forwards to break us down”.

