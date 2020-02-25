Two of Rhode's finest to lead village St Patrick's Day parade

Preparations are well underway for Rhode's St.Patrick’s Day parade which was featured on RTE television last year.

The parade committee has announced joint Grand Marshals for this year’s 2020 parade after Paddy McCormack led the line-up in 2019.

The two grand marshals this year are described as "two of Rhode's finest ladies." They are Mary Joe Kilmurray and Tone Dunne.

The ladies look forward to seeing you all on St Patrick's Day, March 17, at 10am for the village parade.