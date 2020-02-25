List of Offaly roads closed as flooding persists

Offaly County Council continues to monitor river levels in the county with flooding persisting along the Shannon and elsewhere.

"We are prepared for the deployment of defence measures if required should levels continue to rise over the week. Our crews will respond to localised flooding as required," a council spokesperson said.

The following roads are currently impacted:

- Botley Lane, Portarlington L50151 is flooded and closed to traffic; local diversions have been put in place

- The Shannon Harbour to Banagher Road L7014-1 is flooded and closed to traffic

- The Pollagh to Derrynagun Road L7020-6 is flooded and closed to traffic

Offaly County Council regrets any inconvenience caused by these essential closures.

The council are also warning of wintry showers, mainly of hail and sleet, which will become increasingly widespread during the day [Tuesday] leading to icy patches.

Some snow accumulations will also occur. You can check the council's winter maintenance programme on www.offaly.ie.

For useful tips for driving in adverse weather conditions, visit www.rsa.ie.