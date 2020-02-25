LATEST: Snow ice weather warning for Offaly and rest of country

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Weather Warning for Snow/Ice for Offaly and the rest of Ireland for all day Tuesday and for early on Wednesday morning.

Forecasters said wintry showers, mainly of hail and sleet, will become increasingly widespread during Tuesday leading to icy patches.

Some snowfalls will also occur.

The weather warning is valid from 6am Tuesday morning until 9am on Wednesday.

Caution is advised on all roads.