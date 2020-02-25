Protest to take place against Tullamore Direct Provision Centre

A group calling its 'Tullamore Says No To Inhumane Direct Provision' is planning a protest in the town this weekend.

The group established on Facebook over the weekend has posted details of the protest, which claims to be against the inhumane conditions of direct provision, is scheduled for 11am on Saturday, February 29.

The Department of Justice confirmed details of the new direct provision centre in Tullamore last week. The facility will be located at the old Marian Hostel on High Street while a number of adjacent buildings will be used to accommodate a number of families seeking asylum.

The repurposed hostel will accommodate 168 asylum seekers before the end of March.

Offaly County Council was informed of the contract for the centre on February 18 and a meeting took place last Thursday between the owners, Bridgestock Care Ltd, the Department of Justice, the HSE and councillors from Tullamore.

A number of councillors and members of the public have taken issue with the centre and the nature of the contracts being signed without public consultation. They have raised the strain on services like healthcare as a major issue.

At this stage, work is continuing to prepare the building for use as a direct provision centre.