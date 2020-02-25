Offaly flooding must be urgently addressed - Nolan

Independent TD for Laois/Offaly Carol Nolan has called on the government to ensure that a whole of government approach is adopted to offset the damage to farms and property in Co Offaly caused by recent flooding on the River Shannon.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after the Irish Farmers' Association called for emergency measures to be introduced to provide fodder for animals on land flooded in the Shannon Harbour area.

“For a significant number of farmers in Offaly and indeed right across the Midlands, the rains and the flooding damage are becoming as predictable as a government breaking its promises," she commented.

"This is simply not acceptable.

"We have farmers in Offaly who are being broken through neglect and the non-delivery of measures that were promised after the flooding in 2015 and 2017.

"We know that Ireland’s Catchment Flood Risk Assessment and Management (CFRAM) Programme has been meeting for the better part of a decade to develop strategies for the reduction of risk-but where has the practical benefit been for farmers and those whose homes are being destroyed?

"As I understand it the membership of CFRAM includes the OPW but also the Departments of Finance; Public Expenditure and Reform; Housing, Planning, Community and Local Government; Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs; Agriculture, Food and Marine; Defence; Social Protection.

"This clearly demonstrates that the flooding that is occurring in Offaly and other Midland counties must be met by a whole of government approach if the severe challenges that farmers and residents are being confronted with are to be addressed.

"The time for talk is over. Permanent and sustainable measures must be put in place. We cannot have this cycle of carnage and damage being inflicted on communities every time water levels exceed projections,” concluded Deputy Nolan.