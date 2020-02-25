'Absolutely shocked' - Lucky Offaly woman wins holiday of a lifetime

Circle K has announced Offaly woman Yvonne Malone as the January 2020 winner of their Play or Park game.

Yvonne Malone, from Tullamore, who chose to play her points at her local Circle K in Arden Road Tullamore, has been announced as the lucky winner of an all-expenses-paid holiday for two to Queenstown, New Zealand.

The prize includes return flights to Queenstown, a 7-night stay at the 5* St. Moritz hotel, a private helicopter ride and picnic at Middle Earth waterfalls, a cruise on Lake Te Anau to visit the underground glow-worm caves with a guide, plus €2,000 spending money.

Today’s news coincides with the announcement that Play or Park will return in 2020 with over €150,000 worth of prizes to be won. Among the amazing prizes up for grabs to Circle K customers who play their points this year include a road trip break to California, a desert escape to Morocco and the opportunity of a lifetime to support Team Ireland at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Commenting on her Play or Park win, Yvonne said: “I have been parking my points for the last few months, but I had to play in January and be in with a chance to win a once in a lifetime opportunity to visit New Zealand. I was absolutely shocked when I got the phone call informing me that I had actually won. I can’t wait to travel across the world with my husband John and experience everything that New Zealand has to offer. Thank you Circle K for this wonderful opportunity!”

Richard Pollock, Loyalty and Insights Manager at Circle K, commented: “I am delighted to announce Yvonne Malone as January’s Play or Park winner. It is a fantastic prize and I hope Yvonne enjoys every moment of her trip to Queenstown.

“To be in with a chance of following in the footsteps of our winning customers, don’t forget to play your points to make sure you’re in the draw to win next month’s amazing prize, an all-expenses-paid trip for two supporting Team Ireland at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.”

Keep your eyes peeled at Circle K Ireland on Facebook where more fantastic Play or Park giveaways will be announced over the coming weeks, including the chance to explore Machu Picchu in Peru.