Offaly County Council continues to monitor river levels as flooding continues

Offaly County Council is continuing to monitor river levels in the county with regard to the current spell of unsettled weather and significant periods of rainfall.

In a statement at 2pm on Monday, February 24, a council spokesperson said: "We will continue to monitor river levels and to prepare for the deployment of defence measures if required should levels continue to rise over the week. Our crews will respond to localised flooding as required.

"The L50151 Botley Lane, Portarlington is flooded and closed to traffic; local diversions have been put in place. The L7014 Shannon Harbour to Banagher Road is also flooded and closed to traffic."

Offaly County Council regrets any inconvenience caused by these essential closures.