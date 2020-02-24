Offaly events confirmed for National Library Open Day this weekend

A host of Offaly events will take place in Offaly to mark National Library Open Day this Saturday, February 29.

Libraries around the country, including here in Offaly, are taking part in the first-ever National Library Open Day.

Some of the events taking place in Offaly include:

Banagher Library – Arts & Crafts 8-12 years - 11.30am-12.30pm - Bookings phone 057 9151471

Birr Library – Origami workshop – over 8 years – 11.00am-12.00pm – Bookings phone 057 9124950

Clara Library – Gymboree music & play – under 6 years - 11.00am-11.45am – Bookings phone 057 9331389

Daingean Library – Creative music workshop – 3-7 years - 9.45am-10.45am - Bookings phone 057 9353005

Edenderry Library - Creative music workshop – 3-7 years - 11.30am-12.30pm - Bookings phone 046 9731028

Ferbane Library – Gymboree music & play – under 6 years - 11.30am-12.15pm – Bookings phone 090 6454529

Kilcormac Library – Gymboree music & play – under 6 years - 10.00am-10.45am – Bookings phone 057 9135086

Tullamore Library – Jeca the clown – All Family Event – 2.30pm-4.30pm – Bookings phone 057 9346832

If it’s been a while since you’ve been in your local library, you might be surprised at what you can find there! Libraries are open community spaces with lots going on for everyone of all ages and interests.

More information on www.offaly.ie/libraries or on Facebook or Twitter @offalylibraries.