Council working to alleviate flooding at Offaly housing estate

Offaly County Council staff are aware of a flooding issue at a residential area in Banagher.

Cllr Clare Claffey said at lunchtime on Monday: "I'm aware of the very serious issue with flooding and sewage at Portavolla, Banagher and other areas. I've spoken to the Area Engineer and his staff are on the way to assist."

She continued: "I will be speaking with the Offaly County Council CEO shortly and will be asking for emergency plans to be put in place in the area. An emergency meeting of Birr Municipal District Members has been called."

She committed to updating residents when she had more news.

Flooding is affecting many areas of Offaly with Shannon Harbour badly affected and the walkway at Birr Castle closed this afternoon.

Botley Lane in Portarlington is also closed.