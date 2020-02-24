Severe flooding affecting popular walkway at Birr Castle

People planning on visiting Birr Castle & Gardens have been warned of severe flooding on the river walk there.

"We are open today, but severe flooding has meant that our River Walk is completely closed off," the castle said.

"If visiting us over the coming days you are advised to adhere to the signs and barriers in place. However most areas are still accessible, and the gardens and Science Centre are open as normal until 5pm," they added.

The flooding comes after severely heavy rain over the weekend on top of the deluge from Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis in recent weeks.